Moisés SimonsBorn 24 August 1889. Died 24 June 1945
Moisés Simons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1889-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a801300-1c0a-45f2-912d-fbe5bacf99ee
Moisés Simons Biography (Wikipedia)
Moisés Simons (born Moisés Simón Rodríguez; 24 August 1889 in Havana, Cuba – 28 June 1945 in Madrid, Spain), was a leading Cuban composer, pianist, and orchestra leader. He was the composer of El Manisero (The Peanut Vendor in English) which is considered by many to be the most famous piece of music created by a Cuban musician and has since been recorded by other musicians from around the world hundreds of times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moisés Simons Tracks
Sort by
The Peanut Vendor
Moisés Simons
The Peanut Vendor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
Moisés Simons Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist