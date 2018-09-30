John GaryBorn 29 November 1932. Died 4 January 1998
John Gary
1932-11-29
John Gary Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gary (born John Gary Strader; November 29, 1932 – January 4, 1998) was an American singer, recording artist, television host, and performer on the musical stage.
John Gary Tracks
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
You Stepped Out of a Dream
You Stepped Out of a Dream
Do You Hear What I Hear
Do You Hear What I Hear
Youre My Everything
Youre My Everything
Hawaiian Wedding Song
Hawaiian Wedding Song
My Foolish Heart
My Foolish Heart
Time After Time
Time After Time
Smoke Gets in your Eyes
Smoke Gets in your Eyes
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Glad There Is You
More
More
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
The Shadow Of Your Smile
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Don't Blame Me
Don't Blame Me
And This Is My Beloved
And This Is My Beloved
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
There Goes My Heart
There Goes My Heart
Tonight
Tonight
While We're Young
While We're Young
I See Hope - BGP
I See Hope - BGP
I'll Remember Her
I'll Remember Her
Night And Day
Night And Day
Small World
Small World
John Gary Links
