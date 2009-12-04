FireworksPop-punk band
Fireworks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a7b70f3-1d6f-40f1-8c55-f75a376bee87
Fireworks Biography (Wikipedia)
Fireworks is an American rock band from Metro Detroit, Michigan. They are currently signed to Triple Crown Records. Their most recent album, Oh, Common Life, was released on March 25, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fireworks Tracks
Sort by
Geography, Vonnegut And Me
Fireworks
Geography, Vonnegut And Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fireworks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist