M.I.A.German techno artist Michaela Grobelny
M.I.A.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a7a92dc-be72-43f1-9951-2d758ca84996
M.I.A. Tracks
Sort by
Ten Dollar
M.I.A.
Ten Dollar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Dollar
Last played on
Royal Planes (DJ Mike Biggz Mash Up)
Lorde, M.I.A. & Diplo
Royal Planes (DJ Mike Biggz Mash Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Royal Planes (DJ Mike Biggz Mash Up)
Last played on
Double Bubble Trouble (Ace Mula Remix)
M.I.A.
Double Bubble Trouble (Ace Mula Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Bubble Trouble (Ace Mula Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Bad Girls (Nonsens Remix)
M.I.A.
Bad Girls (Nonsens Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1gzb.jpglink
Bad Girls (Nonsens Remix)
Last played on
Birdsong
M.I.A.
Birdsong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birdsong
Last played on
The New International Sound Pt.2 (feat. GENER8ION)
MIA
The New International Sound Pt.2 (feat. GENER8ION)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New International Sound Pt.2 (feat. GENER8ION)
Last played on
Paper Planes
M.I.A.
Paper Planes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdbk.jpglink
Paper Planes
Last played on
Go Off (feat. Skrillex & Blaqstarr)
M.I.A.
Go Off (feat. Skrillex & Blaqstarr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Go Off (feat. Skrillex & Blaqstarr)
Last played on
Fine Whine (feat. M.I.A., Future & Joe Fox)
A$AP Rocky
Fine Whine (feat. M.I.A., Future & Joe Fox)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g3kw9.jpglink
Fine Whine (feat. M.I.A., Future & Joe Fox)
Last played on
Come Walk With Me
M.I.A.
Come Walk With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ys769.jpglink
Come Walk With Me
Last played on
M.I.A. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charli XCX plays Don't Call It A Comeback
-
Björk - Venus As A Boy (Later Archive 1995)
-
How the arts can combat climate change
-
Five music recommendations from Björk
-
Björk talks album titles, music consumption and more with Lauren Laverne
-
Björk has had a great idea for your new favourite dating app
-
Björk: "The generic concert is convenient but it's not the only way"
-
Björk: “I thought I’d be doing your job”
-
The day Björk met Sir David Attenborough…
-
Björk shares what she's listening to
Back to artist