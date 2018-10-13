Augie MeyersBorn 31 May 1940
Augie Meyers
1940-05-31
Augie Meyers Biography (Wikipedia)
August "Augie" Meyers (born May 31, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, performer, studio musician, producer, and record label owner. He is perhaps best known as a founding member of the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornados.
Augie Meyers Tracks
Side Effect
Augie Meyers
Side Effect
Side Effect
Prosperity Street
Augie Meyers
Prosperity Street
Prosperity Street
I Found Love
Augie Meyers
I Found Love
I Found Love
