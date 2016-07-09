Rusty BryantBorn 25 November 1929. Died 25 March 1991
Rusty Bryant
1929-11-25
Rusty Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal G. "Rusty" Bryant (November 25, 1929 – March 25, 1991) was an American jazz tenor and alto saxophonist.
Rusty Bryant Tracks
Night Train
Rusty Bryant
Night Train
Night Train
Last played on
Ga Gang Gang Goong
Rusty Bryant
Ga Gang Gang Goong
Cootie Boogaloo
Rusty Bryant
Cootie Boogaloo
Cootie Boogaloo
Last played on
Cold Duck Time
Rusty Bryant
Cold Duck Time
Cold Duck Time
Last played on
Lou Lou
Rusty Bryant
Lou Lou
Lou Lou
Last played on
Soul Liberation
Rusty Bryant
Soul Liberation
Soul Liberation
Last played on
Freeze Dried Soul
Rusty Bryant
Freeze Dried Soul
Freeze Dried Soul
Last played on
Zoo Boogaloo
Rusty Bryant
Zoo Boogaloo
Zoo Boogaloo
Last played on
Streak O'Lean
Rusty Bryant
Streak O'Lean
Streak O'Lean
Last played on
