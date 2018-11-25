Gord BamfordBorn 17 April 1976
Gord Bamford
1976-04-17
Gord Bamford Biography (Wikipedia)
Gord Bamford (born April 17, 1976) is an Australian-Canadian country music singer. He has released five studio albums. Nine of his songs have charted on the Canadian Hot 100 chart, which began publication in 2007.
Gord Bamford Tracks
Love Takes Time
Is It Friday Yet
One Makes Me Want Another
Little Cowboys
That's What Grandpas Do
Must Be A Woman
Old
Blame It On That Red Dress
Now That Your Gone
When Your Lips Are So Close
Daughterville
Where A Farm Used To Be
Disappearing Tail Lights
Blue Jeans
I Won't Regret That
Saturdays Beer
Leaning On A Lonesome Song
Hank Williams Lonesome
Day Job
Put Some Alcohol On It
