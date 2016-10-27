E.S.G.Houston, US-based gangsta rapper
Cedric Dormaine Hill better known by his stage name E.S.G. (which stands for Everyday Street Gangsta or Everyday Serving God) is a southern hip hop recording artist from Houston, Texas. He helped to popularize the "Screwed and Chopped" style of rap music. Debut album Ocean of Funk was released in 1994 and it contain the single "Swangin' & Bangin'" from the album Sailin' Da South and he released albums regularly since. E.S.G. is a member of Screwed Up Click.
