John Duggan
John Duggan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a6f6acb-dfc2-4fab-903c-6a420235851f
John Duggan Tracks
Sort by
Returning We Hear the Larks (The Singing Will Never Be Done)
John Duggan
Returning We Hear the Larks (The Singing Will Never Be Done)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Returning We Hear the Larks (The Singing Will Never Be Done)
Choir
Last played on
O babe, born bare
John Duggan
O babe, born bare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O babe, born bare
Last played on
Back to artist