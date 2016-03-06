Hatchett's Swingtette
Hatchett's Swingtette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a6b98ed-a6f7-4bd7-8516-76d5915a838e
Hatchett's Swingtette Tracks
Sort by
The Sheik Of Araby
Hatchett's Swingtette
The Sheik Of Araby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheik Of Araby
Last played on
I got rhythm
Hatchett's Swingtette
I got rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I got rhythm
Last played on
How Am I To Know?
Hatchett's Swingtette
How Am I To Know?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Am I To Know?
Last played on
Mind, The Handel's Hot
Hatchett's Swingtette
Mind, The Handel's Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind, The Handel's Hot
Last played on
Back to artist