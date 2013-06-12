Channel 3Southern California punk band. Formed 1980
Channel 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a692aac-96e6-42eb-bdc7-f3d337964b1d
Channel 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Channel 3, also known as CH3, is an American punk rock band from Cerritos, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Channel 3 Tracks
Sort by
Diminshing Days
Channel 3
Diminshing Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diminshing Days
Last played on
Remember Me
Channel 3
Remember Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember Me
Last played on
Channel 3 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist