Hildegarde, US singer, Hildegarde Loretta Sell. Born 1 February 1906. Died 29 July 2005
Hildegarde
1906-02-01
Hildegarde Biography (Wikipedia)
Hildegarde (February 1, 1906 – July 29, 2005) was an American cabaret singer, well known for the song "Darling, Je Vous Aime Beaucoup".
Hildegarde Tracks
The Blue Room
Hildegarde
The Blue Room
The Blue Room
Gloomy Sunday
ALBERT SANDLER & Hildegarde
Gloomy Sunday
Gloomy Sunday
A Natural Thing To Do
Hildegarde
A Natural Thing To Do
A Natural Thing To Do
The Glory Of Love
Hildegarde
The Glory Of Love
The Glory Of Love
IT'S THE NATURAL THING TO DO
Hildegarde
IT'S THE NATURAL THING TO DO
I'LL SEE YOU AGAIN
Hildegarde
I'LL SEE YOU AGAIN
I'LL SEE YOU AGAIN
I'M GOING TO SEE YOU TODAY
Hildegarde
I'M GOING TO SEE YOU TODAY
Darling, Je vous aime beacoup
Hildegarde
Darling, Je vous aime beacoup
Darling, Je vous aime beacoup
This Year's Kisses
Hildegarde
This Year's Kisses
This Year's Kisses
Love walked in
Hildegarde
Love walked in
Love walked in
A Room With A View
Hildegarde
A Room With A View
A Room With A View
I'll See You Again
Hildegarde
I'll See You Again
I'll See You Again
The moon got in my eyes
Hildegarde
The moon got in my eyes
The moon got in my eyes
My Ship
Hildegarde
My Ship
My Ship
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
Hildegarde
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
If I Knew You Were Coming I'D'Ve Baked A Cake
Hildegarde
If I Knew You Were Coming I'D'Ve Baked A Cake
Love is a Dancing Thing
Hildegarde
Love is a Dancing Thing
Love is a Dancing Thing
