Adrianus Valerius. Composer of the national anthem of the Netherlands. Born 1575. Died 27 January 1625
Adrianus (Adriaen) Valerius, also known as Adriaen Valerius, (c. 1575 – 1625) was a Dutch poet and composer, known mostly for his poems dealing with peasant and burgher life and those dealing with the Dutch War of Independence, assembled in his great work Nederlandtsche gedenck-clanck.
Engels Malsims for lute
Wilhelmus
Mrs Mary Hofmans Almand from Nederlandtsche Gedenck-clanck
