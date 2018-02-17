Encore!Eurohouse, Sabine Ohmes, "Le Disc-Jockey", "Le Paradis"
Sabine Ohmes (born August 12, 1974), better known by her stage name Encore!, is a German trance and Eurodance singer who performs only in French. Ohmes adopted her stage name after her debut as the vocalist on the Sash! track, "Encore Une Fois", which reached No.2 in the UK Singles Chart.
Le Disc Jockey
Le Disk Jockey (Loop Da Loop Remix)
