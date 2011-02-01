Itchy RobotA.K.A. DJ $hy
Itchy Robot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a65f6a9-d2bc-4193-bdc6-a40230413a51
Itchy Robot Tracks
Sort by
I Get Violent
Itchy Robot
I Get Violent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Violent
Last played on
Miss You
Itchy Robot
Miss You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss You
Last played on
Playback
Itchy Robot
Playback
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playback
Last played on
Itchy Robot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist