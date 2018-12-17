Tom RushBorn 8 February 1941
Tom Rush
1941-02-08
Tom Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Rush (born February 8, 1941) is an American folk and blues singer, songwriter, musician and recording artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Rush Tracks
Panama Limited
Biloxi
Goin' Down To Nashville
City OfLive at Wildflower Festival
No Regrets
Rotunda
Starlight
Rockport Sunday
Galveston Flood
On The Road Again
Sweet Baby James
Desperados Waiting For A Train
Urge For Going
Solid Gone
Do Re Mi (The Sound of Music)
Riding On A Railroad
The Circle Game
Drop Down Mama
I Dont Want Your Millions Mister
Driving Wheel
All A Man Can Do
HOT TONIGHT
These Days
Remember Song
