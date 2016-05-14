Lonnie YoungbloodBorn 3 August 1941
Lonnie Youngblood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a644f63-6951-41c3-b657-2020102df186
Lonnie Youngblood Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonnie Thomas (born August 3, 1941 in Augusta, Georgia), known as Lonnie Youngblood, is an American saxophonist and bandleader best remembered for playing with Jimi Hendrix.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lonnie Youngblood Tracks
Sort by
Roll With The Punches
Lonnie Youngblood
Roll With The Punches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll With The Punches
Last played on
Goodbye Bessie Mae
Lonnie Youngblood
Goodbye Bessie Mae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Bessie Mae
Last played on
Lonnie Youngblood Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist