Mike Crossey Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Crossey (born 1979) is a British record producer, songwriter and mixing engineer. He produced Arctic Monkeys' debut single and their first two albums. He has also produced records for Foals, Keane, Jake Bugg, The Gaslight Anthem, Tribes, Blood Red Shoes, The Enemy, The Kooks, Ninet Tayeb, Razorlight and The 1975.
