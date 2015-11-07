Lyfe JenningsBorn 3 June 1978
Lyfe Jennings
1978-06-03
Chester Jermaine "Lyfe" Jennings (born June 3, 1978) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, record producer, and instrumentalist. He plays the guitar, bass, and piano which he integrates into his music. The New York Times referred to him as a "socially minded R&B singer".
S.E.X. (feat. Lala Brown)
S.E.X. (feat. Lala Brown)
S.E.X. (feat. Lala Brown)
I Still Believe
I Still Believe
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
