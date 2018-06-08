Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens (also known as Mahlathini Nezintombi Zomgqashiyo and Mahlathini and the Girls of Mgqashiyo) were a South African mbaqanga supergroup made up of the three musical acts linked together by talent scout and record producer Rupert Bopape at the Gallo Recording Company in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1964. The group composed of the following:

They were successfully popular in and around South Africa 1964–72, but found international success 1987–97, notably at the 70th-birthday tribute to Nelson Mandela at London's Wembley Arena in 1988, going on to feature in many international festivals.