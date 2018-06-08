Mahlathini and The Mahotella QueensFormed 1964
Mahlathini and The Mahotella Queens
1964
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens (also known as Mahlathini Nezintombi Zomgqashiyo and Mahlathini and the Girls of Mgqashiyo) were a South African mbaqanga supergroup made up of the three musical acts linked together by talent scout and record producer Rupert Bopape at the Gallo Recording Company in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1964. The group composed of the following:
They were successfully popular in and around South Africa 1964–72, but found international success 1987–97, notably at the 70th-birthday tribute to Nelson Mandela at London's Wembley Arena in 1988, going on to feature in many international festivals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Mme Ngwana Walla
Mme Ngwana Walla
Thokozile (Classic Artist)
Thokozile (Classic Artist)
Kazet (Classic Artist)
Kazet (Classic Artist)
Kazet- Glastonbury 1989
Kazet- Glastonbury 1989
Melodi Yalla - Glastonbury 1989
Melodi Yalla - Glastonbury 1989
I'm In Love Witha Rastaman - Glastonbury 1989
Jive Makhona - Glastonbury 1989
Jive Makhona - Glastonbury 1989
God Is On Your Side - Glastonbury 1989
Umuntu Ngumuntu
Umuntu Ngumuntu
Umuntu
Umuntu
Phepha Lami
Phepha Lami
Guga Mzimba
Guga Mzimba
Awuthule Kancane
Awuthule Kancane
Jive Makgona
Jive Makgona
Kazet
Kazet
Sibuyile
Sibuyile
Izulu Elimnyama
Izulu Elimnyama
Vuka Uzibuke
Vuka Uzibuke
Hamba Phepha Lami
Hamba Phepha Lami
Lilizela Mlilezeli
Lilizela Mlilezeli
