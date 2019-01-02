MarilynBritish pop singer. Born 3 November 1962
Marilyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a61d600-5566-4656-be7e-b4345d453254
Marilyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Robinson (born 3 November 1962, Kingston, Jamaica) better known as Marilyn, is a British/Jamaican pop singer and songwriter. He is most well known for his 1983 hit "Calling Your Name" and his highly androgynous appearance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marilyn Performances & Interviews
- Boy George and Marilynhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048x6x0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048x6x0.jpg2016-09-24T13:20:00.000ZThe 80s icons talk fashion, Band Aid and collaborating on Marilyn's comeback singlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048x6z2
Boy George and Marilyn
Marilyn Tracks
Sort by
Calling Your Name
Marilyn
Calling Your Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052ztjt.jpglink
Calling Your Name
Last played on
Calling Your Name (snippet)
Marilyn
Calling Your Name (snippet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling Your Name (snippet)
Last played on
Cry and Be Free
Marilyn
Cry and Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059ktxr.jpglink
Cry and Be Free
Last played on
Love Or Money
Marilyn
Love Or Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Or Money
Last played on
Marilyn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist