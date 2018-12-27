Hot GossipUK dance troupe. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1986
Hot Gossip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a615e73-1c84-42e9-bf04-883bc81f9dd9
Hot Gossip Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Gossip (1974–1986) were a British dance troupe, who made television appearances and in 1978 backed Sarah Brightman on her single, "I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hot Gossip Tracks
Sort by
I Lost My Heart To A Starship Trooper
Sarah Brightman
I Lost My Heart To A Starship Trooper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
I Lost My Heart To A Starship Trooper
Last played on
I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper
Hot Gossip
I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hot Gossip
Hot Gossip Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist