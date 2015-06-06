Doe MaarFormed 1978
Doe Maar
1978
Doe Maar Biography (Wikipedia)
Doe Maar is a Dutch ska band with punk and reggae influences whose career peaked from 1978 to 1984. They were one of the most successful pop bands in Dutch history. 'Doe maar' translates as go ahead or just do it.
Anita
