Stan HarrisonBorn 8 December 1953
Stan Harrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a606d62-de1f-412f-9d5b-57ab4c17b5bc
Stan Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Stan Harrison (born December 8, 1953) is an American saxophonist who is also accomplished in playing other woodwind instruments, namely the horn, flute and clarinet. He has also written music for television. Harrison released his first solo album The Ties That Blind in 2000 on his own record label. In 2007 he released The Optimist, an album which was produced by G TOM MAC, on the EdgeArtists record label.
The following are some of the many prominent artists with whom Harrison has played and/or recorded:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stan Harrison Tracks
Sort by
Talk to Me
Alan Berger
Talk to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg53f.jpglink
Talk to Me
Last played on
Stan Harrison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist