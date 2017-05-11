Stan Harrison (born December 8, 1953) is an American saxophonist who is also accomplished in playing other woodwind instruments, namely the horn, flute and clarinet. He has also written music for television. Harrison released his first solo album The Ties That Blind in 2000 on his own record label. In 2007 he released The Optimist, an album which was produced by G TOM MAC, on the EdgeArtists record label.

The following are some of the many prominent artists with whom Harrison has played and/or recorded: