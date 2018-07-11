Judy Nylon is a widely influential multidisciplinary American artist who moved to London in 1970. She was half of the punk rock music group Snatch, which also featured fellow American expat Patti Palladin. Rock music aficionados living in New York City and London during the era spanning glam, punk and no wave are likely to appreciate her influence, the bulk of which has not been preserved in print nor on vinyl or CD. NME's Paul Tickell proclaimed her LP Pal Judy (1982), coproduced by Nylon and Adrian Sherwood, "a classic rainy day bit of sound and song to drift away to."

Nylon is the orderly, ergonomic Judy of Brian Eno's song "Back in Judy's Jungle," on his 1974 LP Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy). Moreover, in his legendary account of how the genesis of ambient music came about, which first appeared on the back cover of his 1975 LP Discreet Music, Eno anecdotally credits Nylon. Concomitantly during the '70s she often collaborated with Welsh musician/producer John Cale. In 1974 she sang the song "The Man Who Couldn't Afford to Orgy" on his album Fear. She subsequently performed with him at concerts and on other recordings, including his 1987 live album Even Cowgirls Get the Blues.