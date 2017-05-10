Conchita SupervíaBorn 8 December 1895. Died 30 March 1936
Conchita Supervía
1895-12-08
Conchita Supervía Biography (Wikipedia)
Conchita Supervía (8–9 December 1895 – 30 March 1936) was a highly popular Spanish mezzo-soprano singer who appeared in opera in Europe and America and also gave recitals.
Conchita Supervía Tracks
Carmen - Act 1; L' Amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera)
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Act 1; L' Amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera)
Carmen - Act 1; L' Amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera)
Carmen: Chanson bohème
Georges Bizet
Carmen: Chanson bohème
Carmen: Chanson bohème
A Lesson With The Fan
Conchita Supervía
A Lesson With The Fan
La Paloma
Conchita Supervía
La Paloma
La Paloma
Past BBC Events
Winter Proms 1934–5: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewpfxj
Queen's Hall
1935-01-05T06:29:40
5
Jan
1935
Winter Proms 1934–5: Prom 06
Queen's Hall
Proms 1934: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emzhzc
Queen's Hall
1934-08-18T06:29:40
18
Aug
1934
Proms 1934: Prom 07
Queen's Hall
Proms 1933: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep5p5v
Queen's Hall
1933-09-23T06:29:40
23
Sep
1933
Proms 1933: Prom 37
Queen's Hall
Proms 1931: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewd38g
Queen's Hall
1931-08-22T06:29:40
22
Aug
1931
Proms 1931: Prom 13
Queen's Hall
Conchita Supervía Links
