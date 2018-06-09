Benji WebbeBorn 1967
Clive John "Benji" Webbe (born 11 March 1967) is a Welsh singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Skindred as well as the former lead singer of Dub War, Mass Mental and the singer for his own solo project. He has also featured on albums by Bullet for My Valentine and Soulfly, and plays the synthesizer in Skindred.
Benji Webbe is a native of Newport, South Wales and a veteran of the rock explosion of the mid-1990s which led to Spin magazine dubbing Newport as 'The New Seattle'.
He became an orphan at the age of 8 and was raised by his older brother in Powys.
