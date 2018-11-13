The DatsunsFormed 2000
The Datsuns
2000
The Datsuns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Datsuns are a hard rock band from Cambridge, New Zealand, formed in 2000. To date they have released six albums and several singles, most of which have charted in New Zealand and/or the United Kingdom. Deep Sleep, their latest record was released in October 2014.
The Datsuns Tracks
Harmonic Generator
In Love
Lucille
You Cant Find Me
Waiting for Your Time to Come
Hey Paranoid People
Fink For The Man
What Would I Know
Looking Glass Lies
Good Night Now, Ladies and Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Lady (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Freeze Sucker (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Supergyration! / Harmonic Generator (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Blacken My Thumb
So Long
Gold Halo
Emperor's New Clothes
Girls Best Friend
Sittin' Pretty
Claw Machine
Bad Taste
System Overload
Kick & a Bang
Who Are You Stamping Your Foot For?
Little Bruise (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
At Your Touch (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Sittin' Pretty (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Fink for the Man (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
What Would I Know (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 29 Oct 2002)
Maximum Heartbreak
Freeze Sucker
Lady
