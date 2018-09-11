Alan O’DayBorn 3 October 1940. Died 17 May 2013
Alan O’Day
1940-10-03
Alan O’Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Earle O'Day (October 3, 1940 – May 17, 2013) was an American singer-songwriter, best known for writing and singing "Undercover Angel," a million-selling Gold-certified American #1 hit in 1977. He also wrote songs for several other notable performers, such as 1974's Helen Reddy #1 hit "Angie Baby" and the Righteous Brothers' #3 Gold hit "Rock and Roll Heaven". In the 1980s he moved from pop music to television, co-writing over 100 songs for the Saturday morning Muppet Babies series, and in the 1990s he wrote and performed music on the National Geographic series Really Wild Animals.
Undercover Angel
Alan O’Day
Undercover Angel
Undercover Angel
