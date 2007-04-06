Oren Waters is an American vocalist best known for his work with the backup singing group The Waters, his siblings: Luther, Maxine and Julia. As an ensemble, Waters has been a part of 260 gold and over 100 platinum albums with artists ranging from Dan Fogelberg, Neil Diamond, Patti La Belle, Paul Simon, Pet Shop Boys, Helen Reddy, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, John Fogerty, Janet and Michael Jackson. He has also contributed to movie soundtracks including Happy Feet, The Lion King, The Matrix, Saint Seiya: The Legend of Crimson Youth, Avatar and American Gangster. He currently teaches vocal performance at the California College of Music.