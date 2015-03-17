Faya (, formerly spelled FYA) are a female R&B duo from West London. Originally a trio, the group was founded in Slough in the United Kingdom, and were signed to a six-album deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2003. They are best known for their 2004 single "Must Be Love", which featured guest vocals from Smujji and peaked at Number 13 on the UK Singles Chart. This was followed by a second single, "Too Hot", and an album, For Your Attention, which was certified gold in Japan.