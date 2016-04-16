Kid BaltanBorn 1 September 1930. Died 4 September 2013
Kid Baltan
1930-09-01
Kid Baltan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dick Raaijmakers (also Raaymakers; 1 September 1930 – 4 September 2013) was a Dutch composer, theater maker and theorist. He was known as a pioneer in the field of electronic music and tape music. In addition, he realized numerous music theater pieces, art installations, and has published many theoretical essays.
Kid Baltan Tracks
Song Of The Second Moon
Kid Baltan
Song Of The Second Moon
Song Of The Second Moon
Last played on
Vibration
Tom Dissevelt
Vibration
Vibration
Last played on
Song Of The Second Moon
Kid Baltan
Song Of The Second Moon
Song Of The Second Moon
Last played on
Song Of The Second Moon
Kid Baltan
Song Of The Second Moon
Song Of The Second Moon
Last played on
