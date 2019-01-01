Nikki Kerkhof (also known as Nikki Nola; born 21 December 1983) is a Dutch singer and the winner of the fourth series of Idols, the Dutch variant on Pop Idol. At the first of March 2008 she won the singing contest with 62% of all the votes from the other finalist Nathalie Makoma .

Her single "Perfect Day" will also be released in the rest of Europe as her European debut single.[citation needed]