Ingrid SurgenorPianist
Ingrid Surgenor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a5323d2-3e01-4b82-9b37-7137608334a3
Ingrid Surgenor Tracks
Sort by
Gweddi Pechadur
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Gweddi Pechadur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gweddi Pechadur
Last played on
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Dennis O'Neill
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Last played on
Back to artist