Dead to Me is a punk rock band from San Francisco, founded by vocalist/guitarist Jack Dalrymple, drummer Brandon Pollack (both from the band One Man Army) and bassist/vocalist Chicken of Western Addiction. Early on, Pollack was replaced by Chicken's cousin Ian Anderson on drums and Nathan Grice joined as a second guitarist.

Shortly after the band's second release "Little Brother", Dalrymple left the band to focus on raising his newborn child and to make a full-time commitment as a member of the Swingin' Utters. Guitarist Nathan Grice took over Jack's vocal duties in his absence.

After touring and recording as a three-piece for about two years, guitarist Nathan Grice left the band. He was replaced by guitarist/vocalist Sam Johnson (of VRGNS, New Mexican Disaster Squad), and guitarist Ken Yamazaki, formerly of Enemy You and Western Addiction. In late 2014, the band tweeted that Jack Dalrymple had returned to the band, thus making the group a 5-piece. As of early 2015 the band entered the studio and pulled together songs that later formed I Wanna Die in Los Angeles, 7" (2016). This marked the first release of new music in five years, since the Moscow Penny Ante LP.