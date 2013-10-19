Eiko Ishibashi (石橋英子 Ishibashi Eiko) is a Japanese singer-songwriter and musician.

She has frequently worked with Jim O'Rourke, with O'Rourke producing several of her albums and Ishibashi playing on his album Simple Songs. Together with Tatsuhisa Yamamoto they formed the band Kafka's Ibiki.

In 2016, she released the album Kouen Kyoudai, a collaboration with the Japanese noise musician Masami Akita (better known as Merzbow).