Brothers Osborne is an American country music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne (lead vocals) and John Osborne (guitar, background vocals). The duo is signed to EMI Nashville, through which they have released self-titled extended play album and two studio albums: Pawn Shop and Port Saint Joe. Seven of their singles have charted on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, their highest peak belonging to "Stay a Little Longer", which charted at No. 4 on the former and No. 2 on the latter. The duo's albums were both produced by Jay Joyce, and consist largely of songs that both brothers wrote with a number of collaborators. Artists with whom they have collaborated include David Nail, Dierks Bentley, Lee Ann Womack, and Lucie Silvas, the last of whom is John's wife. The musical style of the duo takes influence from Southern rock, outlaw country, and neotraditional country.