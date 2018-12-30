Ralph Allwood, MBE (born 30 April 1950) is a British conductor. He was the Precentor and Director of Music at Eton College in the UK until September 2011 and set up many musical events, including the Eton Choral Courses of which there are now seven a year. He previously headed the music departments at Pangbourne and Uppingham. He also conducts the Rodolfus Choir, a critically acclaimed group of singers aged 16–25, drawn principally from the Eton Choral Courses.

Allwood is also the conductor of Inner Voices, a youth chamber choir based in London. Set up in 2011, the choir brings together great singers from a group of London state schools to sing music from across the genre boundaries under the direction of Allwood.

Allwood implemented many changes to the Eton College Music Department since his arrival in 1985, including changes to the music lesson and scheduling system and doubling the size of the music schools. One very important job was to select the Music Scholars and Exhibitioners for entry into the school in F Block.