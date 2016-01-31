Ewa Małas-Godlewska (, born January 23, 1957) is a Polish soprano, residing in France. Her voice is a lyric coloratura soprano. An accomplished opera singer, she graduated from the Wroclaw PWSM,[when?] being noted for her unique interpretation of Baroque music.

She contributed her voice for the soundtrack of the 1994 film Farinelli, where she identified herself as Ewa Mallas-Godlewska. Her voice was electronically blended with that of countertenor Derek Lee Ragin to recreate the famous castrato's voice. The only non-blended recording of Malas on the Farinelli soundtrack is Lascia ch'io pianga of George Frideric Handel.