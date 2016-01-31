Ewa Małas-GodlewskaBorn 23 January 1957
Ewa Małas-Godlewska Biography (Wikipedia)
Ewa Małas-Godlewska (, born January 23, 1957) is a Polish soprano, residing in France. Her voice is a lyric coloratura soprano. An accomplished opera singer, she graduated from the Wroclaw PWSM,[when?] being noted for her unique interpretation of Baroque music.
She contributed her voice for the soundtrack of the 1994 film Farinelli, where she identified herself as Ewa Mallas-Godlewska. Her voice was electronically blended with that of countertenor Derek Lee Ragin to recreate the famous castrato's voice. The only non-blended recording of Malas on the Farinelli soundtrack is Lascia ch'io pianga of George Frideric Handel.
Ewa Małas-Godlewska Tracks
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Cleofide - opera in 3 acts: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core [recit.]
Ewa Małas-Godlewska
Cleofide - opera in 3 acts: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core [recit.]
Cleofide - opera in 3 acts: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core [recit.]
Salve Regina
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Rinaldo: Cara sposa
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo: Cara sposa
Rinaldo: Cara sposa
aria
Artaserse: Son qual nave ch'aditata
aria
aria
Performer
Rinaldo: Act 2 sc.4; Lascia ch'io pianga
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo: Act 2 sc.4; Lascia ch'io pianga
Rinaldo: Act 2 sc.4; Lascia ch'io pianga
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
opera: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core
Cleofide
opera: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core
opera: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core
Performer
