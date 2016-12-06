Kathy AckerBorn 18 April 1947. Died 30 November 1997
Kathy Acker
1947-04-18
Kathy Acker Biography
Kathy Acker (April 18, 1947 – November 30, 1997) was an American experimental novelist, punk poet, playwright, essayist, postmodernist and sex-positive feminist writer. She was influenced by the Black Mountain School poets, the writer William S. Burroughs, the artist and theoretician David Antin, French critical theory, feminist artists Carolee Schneeman and Eleanor Antin, and by philosophy, mysticism, and pornography.
