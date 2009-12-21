Eliot LippBorn 1980
Eliot Lipp
1980
Eliot Lipp Biography (Wikipedia)
Eliot Lipp is an American electronic music artist from Brooklyn, New York. He made a name for himself in the genre of electro when his work was picked up by Scott Herren of Prefuse 73 (Warp Records). Through Herren, Lipp was able to release his debut studio album S/T through the Eastern Developments Music label in November 2004.
