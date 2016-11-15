Mostar Sevdah Reunion is a world-fusion musical ensemble from Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina playing almost exclusively sevdalinka fused with contemporary musical styles. The band is composed of experienced musicians and often collaborates with renowned musicians in the field of Roma music: they made two albums with Šaban Bajramović and two albums with Ljiljana Buttler. Ljiljana frequently toured with the band until her death in 2010.

The band was formed by Dragi Šestić in Mostar in 1998. It started out as a group of local, talented and experienced musicians. They were old friends who came together again in summer 1999 to record their first album.

Their first CD was released 1999. Since then they became popular with world music audiences, performing at various world music festivals and receiving a number of music awards.

The band members are: Mišo Petrović (lead guitar), Sandi Duraković (guitar), Nermin Alukić Čerkez (vocal and guitar), Marko Jakovljević (bass), Gabrijel Prusina (piano), Senad Trnovac (drums) and Vanja Radoja (violin).