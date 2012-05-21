SoenProgressive metal featuring Martin Lopez of Opeth and Steve DiGiorgio. Formed 2010
Soen
2010
Soen Biography (Wikipedia)
Soen is a Swedish progressive metal supergroup consisting of various high-profile extreme metal musicians. Their debut album Cognitive was released on February 15, 2012.
Soen Tracks
Savia
Soen
Savia
Savia
Canvas
Soen
Canvas
Canvas
