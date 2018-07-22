Julian OvendenBorn 1976
Julian Ovenden
1976
Julian Ovenden Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Mark Ovenden (born 29 November 1975) is an English actor and singer. He has starred on Broadway and West End stages, in television series in both the UK and US, in films, and performed internationally as a concert and recording artist.
Julian Ovenden Tracks
The Last Waltz
Julian Ovenden
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz
Brigadoon: Almost Like Being In Love
BBC Concert Orchestra
Brigadoon: Almost Like Being In Love
Brigadoon: Almost Like Being In Love
Brigadoon: The Heather On the Hill
BBC Concert Orchestra
Brigadoon: The Heather On the Hill
Brigadoon: The Heather On the Hill
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
Frederick Loewe
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Frederick Loewe
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Finishing The Hat (From Sunday In The Park With George)
Julian Ovenden
Finishing The Hat (From Sunday In The Park With George)
Finishing The Hat (From Sunday In The Park With George)
West Side Story - i Tonight
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - i Tonight
West Side Story - i Tonight
On the town - i Some other time
Leonard Bernstein
On the town - i Some other time
On the town - i Some other time
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
Leonard Bernstein
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Leonard Bernstein
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
Leonard Bernstein
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
Lyricist
Orchestra
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
John Wilson Orchestra
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
My Heart Stood Still
Julian Ovenden
My Heart Stood Still
My Heart Stood Still
In Our United State
Julian Ovenden
In Our United State
In Our United State
Love walked in
Julian Ovenden
Love walked in
Love walked in
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
Julian Ovenden
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
People Will Say We're In Love
Sierra Boggess
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'
Julian Ovenden
Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'
Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'
Applause, Applause
Burton Lane
Applause, Applause
Applause, Applause
Conductor
'S Wonderful
Matthew Ford and Julian Ovenden
'S Wonderful
'S Wonderful
Performer
In Our United State
Burton Lane
In Our United State
In Our United State
Conductor
The Babbitt and the Bromide
Matthew Ford and Julian Ovenden
The Babbitt and the Bromide
The Babbitt and the Bromide
Performer
Fascinatin' Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Conductor
Ill Build A Stairway To Paradise
George Gershwin
Ill Build A Stairway To Paradise
Ill Build A Stairway To Paradise
Conductor
Applause, Applause
Burton Lane
Applause, Applause
Applause, Applause
S'Wonderful
George Gershwin
S'Wonderful
S'Wonderful
Love walked in
George Gershwin
Love walked in
Love walked in
The Babbit and The Bromide
George Gershwin
The Babbit and The Bromide
The Babbit and The Bromide
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
Leonard Bernstein
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
God Save the Queen
BBC Concert Orchestra
God Save the Queen
God Save the Queen
Everytime We Say Goodbye
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. Stephen Bell & Julian Ovenden
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Performer
Almost Like Being In Love
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. Stephen Bell & Julian Ovenden
Almost Like Being In Love
Almost Like Being In Love
Performer
MY HEART STOOD STILL
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. Stephen Bell & Julian Ovenden
MY HEART STOOD STILL
MY HEART STOOD STILL
Performer
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choirs and Congregation of St James Church Clerkenwell
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choir
Here's To Life
Julian Ovenden
Here's To Life
Here's To Life
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
15 Mar 2018
Southbank Centre, London
2018-03-15T06:12:36
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2016: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-13T06:12:36
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night
Hackney Empire
10 Jun 2016
Hackney Empire
2016-06-10T06:12:36
10
Jun
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night
Hackney Empire
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-05T06:12:36
5
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T06:12:36
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
