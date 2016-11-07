Esmé Patterson
Esmé Patterson
Esmé Patterson
Esmé Patterson is an American musician from Denver, Colorado, who formerly was a member of the indie folk band Paper Bird.
Esmé Patterson Tracks
Feel Right
Esmé Patterson
Feel Right
Feel Right
Wantin Ain't Gettin
Esmé Patterson
Wantin Ain't Gettin
Wantin Ain't Gettin
The Glow
Esmé Patterson
The Glow
The Glow
Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)
Shakey Graves
Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)
Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)
Tumbleweed
Esmé Patterson
Tumbleweed
Tumbleweed
What Do You Call A Woman?
Esmé Patterson
What Do You Call A Woman?
What Do You Call A Woman?
A Dream
Esmé Patterson
A Dream
A Dream
Wildflower
Esmé Patterson
Wildflower
Wildflower
