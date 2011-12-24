Jerry ByrdNashville A-Team. Born 9 March 1920. Died 11 April 2005
Jerry Byrd
1920-03-09
Gerald Lester "Jerry" Byrd (March 9, 1920 – April 11, 2005), was an American musician who played the lap steel guitar in country and Hawaiian music, as well as a singer-songwriter and the head of a music publishing firm, he appeared on numerous radio programs.
