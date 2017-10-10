Mike EppsComedian. Born 16 November 1970
Mike Epps
1970-11-16
Mike Epps Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Elliot Epps (born November 18, 1970) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, film producer, writer, and rapper. He is best known for playing Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next, and also appearing in The Hangover as "Black Doug". He was the voice of Boog in Open Season 2 (replacing Martin Lawrence). As of 2010, Epps was the executive producer on a documentary about the life story of a former member of Tupac Shakur's Outlawz, Napoleon: Life of an Outlaw. He is also known for playing Lloyd Jefferson "L.J." Wade in Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) respectively.
Mike Epps Tracks
Interlude: Toilet Bowl Shawty
Gucci Mane
Interlude: Toilet Bowl Shawty
Interlude: Toilet Bowl Shawty
