pg.99Formed 1998. Disbanded 2003
pg.99
1998
pg.99 Biography (Wikipedia)
Pg. 99 (also spelled pageninetynine) was a punk rock band from Sterling, Virginia, a town on the outskirts of Washington, D.C. They are considered one of the pioneers of screamo. The band formed as a six-piece in late 1997 and broke up as an eight-piece in 2003; at their maximum capacity they performed with two singers, three guitarists, two bassists and a drummer and were known for their intense live shows.
Mary Get Your Knife
