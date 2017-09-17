Don PullenBorn 25 December 1941. Died 22 April 1995
Don Pullen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a31f6c3-92cd-4b9d-b929-f168ef12b8cd
Don Pullen Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Gabriel Pullen (December 25, 1941 – April 22, 1995) was an American jazz pianist and organist. Pullen developed a strikingly individual style throughout his career. He composed pieces ranging from blues to bebop and modern jazz. The great variety of his body of work makes it difficult to pigeonhole his musical style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Pullen Tracks
Sort by
Jana's Delight
Don Pullen
Jana's Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jana's Delight
Last played on
Poodie Pie
Don Pullen
Poodie Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poodie Pie
Last played on
Pain Inside (extract)
Don Pullen
Pain Inside (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pain Inside (extract)
Last played on
Don Pullen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist