Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a313730-0a45-46ae-9ac1-ee8ff700dd7c
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson is a Los Angeles based multi-instrumentalist, session musician, arranger, composer, music director, producer, DJ, orchestral conductor and educator. He has contributed to over 500 recordings and scores for television and film with notable musicians such as Ray Charles, Flying Lotus, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Bilal, Seu Jorge, and Thundercat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson Tracks
Sort by
Choo Choo (Perfect)
Flying Lotus
Choo Choo (Perfect)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
Choo Choo (Perfect)
Last played on
Whistlin' (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Mocky
Whistlin' (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkd7.jpglink
Whistlin' (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Untitled/Fantastic
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Untitled/Fantastic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled/Fantastic
Last played on
Do The Astral Plane (String Edit)
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Do The Astral Plane (String Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do The Astral Plane (String Edit)
Last played on
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Carlos Niño & Friends
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Death Star (Live at The Blue Whale LA)
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Death Star (Live at The Blue Whale LA)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death Star (Live at The Blue Whale LA)
Last played on
Mowa (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Dexter Story
Mowa (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxr9x.jpglink
Mowa (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Cherubin
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Cherubin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubin
Last played on
Twelve O'Clock Shadow
fLako
Twelve O'Clock Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlqgz.jpglink
Twelve O'Clock Shadow
Last played on
Twelve O'Clock Shadow (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
fLako
Twelve O'Clock Shadow (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlqgz.jpglink
Twelve O'Clock Shadow (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Turkey Dog Coma
Flying Lotus
Turkey Dog Coma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
Turkey Dog Coma
Last played on
Antiquity (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
The Roots
Antiquity (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg1.jpglink
Antiquity (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Mezame
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Mezame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mezame
Last played on
Fall In Love
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall In Love
Last played on
Hoc N Pucky
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Hoc N Pucky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoc N Pucky
Last played on
Sounds Like Love (In Space Remix)
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Sounds Like Love (In Space Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds Like Love (In Space Remix)
Last played on
Do The Astral Plane
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Do The Astral Plane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do The Astral Plane
Last played on
Computer Face
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Computer Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Computer Face
Last played on
Hoc N Pucky from Suite For Ma Dukes
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Hoc N Pucky from Suite For Ma Dukes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoc N Pucky from Suite For Ma Dukes
Last played on
Playlists featuring Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist